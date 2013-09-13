StyleCaster
Share

The Coolest Bags at New York Fashion Week: Street Style Edition

What's hot
StyleCaster

The Coolest Bags at New York Fashion Week: Street Style Edition

Perrie Samotin
by
The Coolest Bags at New York Fashion Week: Street Style Edition
26 Start slideshow

New York Fashion Week has officially come to a resounding close,but that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop checking out the amazing looks—on and off the runway—any time soon.

As expected, the week didn’t stop fashion folks from doing what they do best: preening for the camera while dressed to kill, and while everyone came sporting street style-ready threads, we couldn’t help but notice the sheer number of accessories—namely bags—that took center stage. So much so, that our street style photographer started snapping bags-only shots—and the results are seriously stylish.

MORE: The Best Street Style From NYFW

As you’ll see, it’s amazing how a colorful clutch, a structured satchel, a designer “It”bag, or even a fanny pack (really!) can literally transform the simplest outfit.

Click through the gallery to see a selection of the most amazing bags we spotted during Fashion Week—and don’t be afraid to copy (or lust after) the looks!

All photos by Jenny Norris

0 Thoughts?
1 of 26

Such a unique Chanel bag.

Is that a piano?!

Gotta love a metallic Proenza Schouler bag!

Bet you didn't know this bag is from Zara! Get it here.

Here's a girl who knows her labels! 

Okay, we want that Chanel backpack. Now. 

Such a cool 3.1 Phillip Lim Pashli mini.

One of many Kenzo styles we spotted throughout the week. 

Pale pink Miu Miu? Yes, please.

Serious style at Marc by Marc Jacobs.

A furry backpack + a leopard fanny pack = amazing. 

A major clutch spotted at Lincoln Center.

Love those colorful pom poms!

Everything about this look works!

Can't go wrong with a classic black and white Miu Miu satchel.

Who doesn't love a good pop of neon? 

Sweet Valentino Rockstud! 

A patterned vest and chic bag in Lincoln Center.

A classic Commes Des Garcon pouch. 

An eye-catching jelly tote. 

Keeping it neutral at Lincoln Center.

Classic Fendi clutch. 

Cute Marc by Marc Jacobs satchel.

Rag & Bone at Rag & Bone.

A slouchy envelope clutch.

So colorful!

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The Best Body Oils to Keep Your Skin Silky Smooth

The Best Body Oils to Keep Your Skin Silky Smooth
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share