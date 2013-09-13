The Coolest Bags at New York Fashion Week: Street Style Edition

New York Fashion Week has officially come to a resounding close,but that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop checking out the amazing looks—on and off the runway—any time soon.

As expected, the week didn’t stop fashion folks from doing what they do best: preening for the camera while dressed to kill, and while everyone came sporting street style-ready threads, we couldn’t help but notice the sheer number of accessories—namely bags—that took center stage. So much so, that our street style photographer started snapping bags-only shots—and the results are seriously stylish.

As you’ll see, it’s amazing how a colorful clutch, a structured satchel, a designer “It”bag, or even a fanny pack (really!) can literally transform the simplest outfit.

Click through the gallery to see a selection of the most amazing bags we spotted during Fashion Week—and don’t be afraid to copy (or lust after) the looks!

All photos by Jenny Norris