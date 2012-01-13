Street Style With A Dash Of Humor (VIDEO)

Don’t get us wrong, we love street style as much as the next person. We agree with Anna Wintour, who doesn’t get dressed for Bill Cunningham in the morning? And yes, half the fun of Fashion Week is waiting to see which photographer is going to snap a pic of your meticulously planned “I put no thought into this but I really did” outfit.

But that doesn’t mean that street style photographers and their subjects aren’t ripe for a little ridicule, and we’re always game for a chance to laugh, even if it’s at ourselves. So when the funny gal duo of Alexandra Fiber and Danielle Gibson (known as SRSLY) threw together this little video acting out an exaggerated but spot-on exchange between a blogger and two serious fashionistas, we knew we had to share.

Check out the video below and let us know what you think of it by dropping us a line in the comments section underneath!

STREETSTYLE from SRSLY. on Vimeo.

[Via Pedestrian TV]