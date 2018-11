Name:

Marina Muñoz

What do you do:

“I’m the correspondent for Harpers Bazaar, Latin America.”

Where are you coming from now:

The Marc by Marc Jacobs show.

Head to Toe:

“My hat is Tartan; a very old Mexican hat company, my shirt is from Paris, it’s vintage and has bubble sleeves, it’s awesome! My jacket is also from Mexico; it’s a little boys jacket. My jeans are H&M, and my shoes I designed myself in Mexico.”