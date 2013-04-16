StyleCaster
Street Style: The Best Sunglasses At Coachella

Perrie Samotin
by
Apart from a stellar musical lineup, an idyllic Southern California setting, and lots and lots of parties, the Coachella music festival has grown to become something else entirely: A full-on fashion show.

In fact, it’s safe to say it’s actually become an extension of Fashion Week, as the same bloggers, editors, celebrities, and style setters flock to the Indio desert to showcase their music-fest style (though most seemed have replaced their Céline bags with crop tops.)

It’s a given that everyone who turns up for the festivities does so with a predictable warm-weather staple in tow: a trusty pair of sunglasses. However, Coachella being Coachella, it seems that this year, attendees put their own spin on shades, including celebrities like AnnaSophia Robb, Elijah Wood, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Brad Goreski, as well as an immeasurable number of well-known style bloggers and It girls (and boys!) like Aimee Song, Pixie Geldof, and Leandra Medine.

While everyone brought their sun-deflecting A-game, extra props must be paid to the attendees of the House Of Holland‘s eyewear pool party, where every stylish person hanging out rocked a cooler pair of shades than the next.

Considering street style abounds at Coachella, we rounded up some of the best sunglasses spotted at throughout the festival, so far. Click through and let us know whose shades you love!

Serious shades at the  Lacoste L!VE Coachella Desert Pool Party

Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for FIJI

Musician Ioanna Gika at the House Of Holland eyewear pool party.

Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for House of Holland

 Singer Remi Nicole at the House Of Holland eyewear pool party.

Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for House of Holland

Model Alessandra Ambrosio at the the FIJI Water At Lacoste L!VE Coachella Desert Pool Party.

Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for FIJI

Striped shades at the House Of Holland eyewear pool party.

Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for House of Holland

Actress AnnaSophia Robb at the FIJI Water At Lacoste L!VE Coachella Desert Pool Party 

Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for FIJI

Round sunnies at the House Of Holland eyewear pool party

Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for House of Holland

Actress Leven Rambin attends the H&M Loves Music Coachella party

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for H&M

Guests at the House Of Holland eyewear pool party

Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for House of Holland

That's one cool guy at the House Of Holland eyewear pool party.

Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for House of Holland

Blogger Aimee Song at the H&M Loves Music event.  

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for H&M

Elijah Wood rocks some reflective lenses. 

Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for FIJI

Guests at the H&M Loves Music Coachella party

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for H&M

Mirrored lenses at Coachella.

Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for FIJI

DJ Blood Diamonds at the House Of Holland eyewear pool party.

Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for House of Holland

Colorful (to say the least) at Coachella.

Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for LACOSTE

Faded lenses at the H&M party

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for H&M

Leandra Medine (aka The Man Repeller) at the Lacoste L!VE event.

Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for LACOSTE

Brad Goreski in basic shades the Lacoste bash.

Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for FIJI

Pixie Geldof at NYLON x BOSS ORANGE Escape House during Coachella

Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for NYLON

Red sunglasses at the LACOSTE L!VE event.

Photo: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for LACOSTE

Actor Alfie Allen (L) and Jaime Winstone at the House Of Holland eyewear pool party. 

Photo: Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for House of Holland

