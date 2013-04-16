Street Style: The Best Sunglasses At Coachella

Apart from a stellar musical lineup, an idyllic Southern California setting, and lots and lots of parties, the Coachella music festival has grown to become something else entirely: A full-on fashion show.

In fact, it’s safe to say it’s actually become an extension of Fashion Week, as the same bloggers, editors, celebrities, and style setters flock to the Indio desert to showcase their music-fest style (though most seemed have replaced their Céline bags with crop tops.)

It’s a given that everyone who turns up for the festivities does so with a predictable warm-weather staple in tow: a trusty pair of sunglasses. However, Coachella being Coachella, it seems that this year, attendees put their own spin on shades, including celebrities like AnnaSophia Robb, Elijah Wood, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Brad Goreski, as well as an immeasurable number of well-known style bloggers and It girls (and boys!) like Aimee Song, Pixie Geldof, and Leandra Medine.

While everyone brought their sun-deflecting A-game, extra props must be paid to the attendees of the House Of Holland‘s eyewear pool party, where every stylish person hanging out rocked a cooler pair of shades than the next.

Considering street style abounds at Coachella, we rounded up some of the best sunglasses spotted at throughout the festival, so far. Click through and let us know whose shades you love!

