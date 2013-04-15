Street Style: The Best Fashion From Coachella (So Far!)

Apart from a stellar musical lineup, an idyllic Southern California setting, and lots and lots of parties, the Coachella music festival has grown to become something else entirely: A full-on fashion show.

In fact, it’s safe to say it’s actually become an extension of Fashion Week, as the same bloggers, editors, celebrities, and style setters flock to the Indio desert to showcase their music-fest style (though most seemed have replaced their Céline bags with crop tops.)

This year, pretty much everyone turned up for the festivities, including celebrities like Katy Perry (in a chic Dolce & Gabbana outfit), Diane Kruger, Alexa Chung, Rita Ora, and Alessandra Ambrosio, as well as an immesuaable number of well-known style bloggers and It girls (and boys!).

Considering street style abounds at Coachella, we rounded up some of the best fashion spotted at throughout the festival so far. Click through and let us know whose looks you loved!

