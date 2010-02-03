Street Style: Stockholm, by Mr. Newton

Some of my favorites among the crowd on Monday atStockholm Fashion Week by Berns — friends, bloggers, stylists, models. Theres no business like snow business









A resident of New York but a citizen of the world, Eddie Newton’s street style fashion photos have appeared in magazines worldwide from Australian Vogue to Elle Girl Korea to German Glamour. For more of his photography and reflections on city life, visit mrnewton.net.



More News We Love:

Lindsay Wixson is the New Face of Miu Miu for Spring

Video Tutorial: How to Create the Perfect Cat Eye

John Mayer and Taylor Swift — Dating??