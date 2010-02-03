StyleCaster
Street Style: Stockholm, by Mr. Newton

Eddie
by

Some of my favorites among the crowd on Monday atStockholm Fashion Week by Berns — friends, bloggers, stylists, models. Theres no business like snow business

87488 1265231212 Street Style: Stockholm, by Mr. Newton
87489 1265231220 Street Style: Stockholm, by Mr. Newton
87490 1265231227 Street Style: Stockholm, by Mr. Newton
87491 1265231237 Street Style: Stockholm, by Mr. Newton
A resident of New York but a citizen of the world, Eddie Newton’s street style fashion photos have appeared in magazines worldwide from Australian Vogue to Elle Girl Korea to German Glamour. For more of his photography and reflections on city life, visit mrnewton.net.

