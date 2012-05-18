Denim, denim and more denim spotted in NYC's SoHo neighborhood.
Street Style Stalking: New York City’s SoHo Neighborhood Dives Into Denim

What's hot
Susie G
by
After a week of some decent, springtime-appropriate weather hitting the Big Apple, New York City locals are finally getting to rock more seasonal duds like airy skirts and day dresses. Of course, one thing that will also be a closet staple no matter what the weather is denim. From acid wash jackets to dark-hued skinnies, all shades of denim are an easy go-to outfit choice for New Yorkers and beyond.

We sent out with our gal Nneka Salmon once again to hit the shopping haven streets of New York City’s SoHo neighborhood. Once there, she managed to capture a few on-the-go folks rocking all sorts of dunagrees.

Take a browse through the slideshow above to see who we ran into ’cause hey–it might be you!

Didn’t make it onto our street style round-up? Why not post a photo of your best street savvy look over on StyleCaster.com!

SoHo Street Style

SoHo Street Style

SoHo Street Style

SoHo Street Style

SoHo Street Style

SoHo Street Style

