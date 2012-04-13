Street Style Stalking: New York City Layers It On For Spring

While spring has definitely sprung throughout most the of the U.S., in New York City the weather as of late has been on the cool, crisp side, making a lot of folks layer it up in the Big Apple.

Since the current spring season ranges from warm and sunny to cold and rainy on any given day, New Yorkers have been dressing to for any situation by layering their looks with sweaters and cardigans, worn under blazers and light jackets (with the locals having a preference for ones of the black leather motorcycle variety). The city’s fashionable inhabitants have also been spotted wearing a key piece for any ultimate layered look for spring: the collared shirt.

Whether it’s a classic, solid-colored dress shirt, a plaid-patterned flannel or even an animal-print covered vintage item, collared shirts are perfect for over- and under-layering pieces you already have in your closet left over from the winter season, like that cropped knit sweater you just can’t seem to part with even with warmer days around the corner.

We decided to take to the streets of New York in the city’s Chelsea neighborhood to see how folks are keeping themselves warm and stylish these days by layering and mixing pieces from their spring and winter wardrobes. To see how these 5 New Yorkers we met layer it on for spring, be sure to click through the slideshow above.