We hit the streets to see how New Yorkers are layering their new spring items with a few pieces from their winter wardrobes.
Street Style Stalking: New York City Layers It On For Spring

While spring has definitely sprung throughout most the of the U.S., in New York City the weather as of late has been on the cool, crisp side, making a lot of folks layer it up in the Big Apple.

Since the current spring season ranges from warm and sunny to cold and rainy on any given day, New Yorkers have been dressing to for any situation by layering their looks with sweaters and cardigans, worn under blazers and light jackets (with the locals having a preference for ones of the black leather motorcycle variety). The city’s fashionable inhabitants have also been spotted wearing a key piece for any ultimate layered look for spring: the collared shirt.

Whether it’s a classic, solid-colored dress shirt, a plaid-patterned flannel or even an animal-print covered vintage item, collared shirts are perfect for over- and under-layering pieces you already have in your closet left over from the winter season, like that cropped knit sweater you just can’t seem to part with even with warmer days around the corner.

We decided to take to the streets of New York in the city’s Chelsea neighborhood to see how folks are keeping themselves warm and stylish these days by layering and mixing pieces from their spring and winter wardrobes.  To see how these 5 New Yorkers we met layer it on for spring, be sure to click through the slideshow above.

NAME: Christabel Campbell

HOMETOWN: Harlem, NY via Singapore

OCCUPATION: Model with Agency Model Management

HOW WOULD YOU DESCRIBE YOUR STYLE?: "Homeless person meets uniform meets comfort."

NAME: Morgan Rehbock

HOMETOWN: Brooklyn, NY via California

OCCUPATION: Health food restaurant employee slash part-time astrologer

WHAT IS ONE OF YOUR FAVORITE TRENDS FOR THE SPRING SEASON?: "I'm looking forward to wearing a lot of bleached clothing this spring."

NAME: Chloë S. Beck

HOMETOWN: Upper West Side, Manhattan, NY

OCCUPATION: Photographer/videographer

HOW LONG DO YOU THINK THE DIP-DYE/PASTEL HAIR TREND WILL LAST?: "Forever."

NAME: Gianni Inglese

HOMETOWN: New York, NY

OCCUPATION: Fashion design student at FIT, assistant at Asher Levine

WHAT IS ONE OF YOUR FAVORITE TRENDS FOR THE SPRING SEASON?: "I've been in kind of a COMME des GARÇONS phase, but I think I'm going to go for the Clueless look."

NAME: Alicia Scott

HOMETOWN: New Jersey

OCCUPATION: Sales Representative at Bui-Lavry PR

WHAT IS ONE OF YOUR FAVORITE TRENDS FOR THE SPRING SEASON?: "Major, major neon. I love it, it's everywhere–at night time and daytime."

