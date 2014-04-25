15 Spring Street Style Outfits From New York: Slip-On Sneakers, Faded Denim, More

Spring may be the season of floral prints, pastels, and flouncy skirts, but it’s also a season of unpredictable and transitional weather that often calls for a more, well, transition-friendly wardrobe.
Take a page from the New Yorkers we spotted downtown this April: you don’t have to wear color to style an outfit that packs a punch this season. Black is as versatile as you’d imagine—especially in weather that can’t always decide if it’s balmy or brisk. The key is mixing textures, taking an innovative approach to layering, and adding sharp accessories in head-turning textures like high-gloss patent or a soft silk. It’s fair to say that New Yorkers have always embraced black with aplomb, but anyone—from anywhere!—can appreciate the crisp style on display here.
All black not your thing? Don’t worry, there’s inspiration to spare here as well when it comes to mixing patterns (plaid on floral!), pale denim, and—gasp!—crisp white denim, even though it’s not yet Memorial Day.
Click through the gallery to see all the looks!
The killer jacket-on-jacket trend can work even in an combination as eclectic as plaid and flowers.
Jenny Norris
A black on black look is softened by a soft silk shirt.
Jenny Norris
A lesson in how to layer: contrasting lengths are the key.
Jenny Norris
A high-fashion spring jacket is the kind of wardrobe staple that you can build entire outfits around.
Jenny Norris
On a similar note, a great spring trench can be equally chic in a non-traditional color like black.
Jenny Norris
If you're going to go for a black-and-white look, really go for it—from the jacket to the shoes to the (black and white polka-dotted!) socks.
Jenny Norris
Yes, you can wear crisp white denim before Memorial Day!
Jenny Norris
Tough black sneakers can add a sporty motif to a cheery, floral outfit.
Jenny Norris
Black on black outfits are a great opportunity to play with texture, like a high-gloss jacket.
Jenny Norris
Proof that it's possible to make faded, high-waist denim and fugly white shoes look seriously chic.
Jenny Norris
A slim outfit with a boxy coat draped over one's shoulders is transition season perfection.
Jenny Norris
Spring color-blocking in the form of navy and emerald green.
Jenny Norris
Buttoned-up in black with some spectacular lace-ups.
Jenny Norris
When dressing around a printed jumpsuit, it helps to add some toughness: a crisp biker jacket, boxy shades, and patent lace-ups.
Jenny Norris
How to get the masculine look exactly right—with slouchy separates and a pitch-perfect pea coat.
Jenny Norris