15 Spring Street Style Outfits From New York: Slip-On Sneakers, Faded Denim, More

Spring may be the season of floral prints, pastels, and flouncy skirts, but it’s also a season of unpredictable and transitional weather that often calls for a more, well, transition-friendly wardrobe.

Take a page from the New Yorkers we spotted downtown this April: you don’t have to wear color to style an outfit that packs a punch this season. Black is as versatile as you’d imagine—especially in weather that can’t always decide if it’s balmy or brisk. The key is mixing textures, taking an innovative approach to layering, and adding sharp accessories in head-turning textures like high-gloss patent or a soft silk. It’s fair to say that New Yorkers have always embraced black with aplomb, but anyone—from anywhere!—can appreciate the crisp style on display here.

All black not your thing? Don’t worry, there’s inspiration to spare here as well when it comes to mixing patterns (plaid on floral!), pale denim, and—gasp!—crisp white denim, even though it’s not yet Memorial Day.

Click through the gallery to see all the looks!