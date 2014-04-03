85 Fashion-Forward Ways to Style Your Sneakers This Spring

From sporty Nikes to old-school slip-on styles, sneakers have been having a serious moment, even making appearances on—gasp—high-fashion runways like Chanel.

“The moment of the model in six-inch heels and platforms, teetering down the runway doesn’t feel modern anymore,” Sasha Sarokin, buying director for Net-a-Porter told Business of Fashion. “It’s not only about the £700 designer shoe, but the sneaker she can wear in her everyday life.”

In fact, the ubiquity of sneakers on the runway seems to have given fashion followers—bloggers, editors, other street style star types—the green light to adopt the sporty staple, and add it into their every day “fashion” looks.Translation: Sneakers aren’t just for the gym anymore, but rather a cool, low-maintenance addition to an otherwise style-minded outfit.

Truth be told, we’re loving the trend. As much as we appreciate a gorgeous heel, there’s truly something to be said for comfort. The challenge, however, is understanding how to style your sneakers in a way that screams “chic” not “sloppy.”

That said, if anyone can show us how to rock sneakers like pros it’s our favorite fashion bloggers. Here, we’ve gathered 85 stylish spring outfits, all of which are anchored by various types of sneakers.

Click through and let us know how you’re planning to style your sneakers this spring!