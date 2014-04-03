StyleCaster
85 Fashion-Forward Ways to Style Your Sneakers This Spring

Kristen Bousquet
by
From sporty Nikes to old-school slip-on styles, sneakers have been having a serious moment, even making appearances on—gasp—high-fashion runways like Chanel.

“The moment of the model in six-inch heels and platforms, teetering down the runway doesn’t feel modern anymore,” Sasha Sarokin, buying director for Net-a-Porter told Business of Fashion. “It’s not only about the £700 designer shoe, but the sneaker she can wear in her everyday life.”

In fact, the ubiquity of sneakers on the runway seems to have given fashion followers—bloggers, editors, other street style star types—the green light to adopt the sporty staple, and add it into their every day “fashion” looks.Translation: Sneakers aren’t just for the gym anymore, but rather a cool, low-maintenance addition to an otherwise style-minded outfit.  

Truth be told, we’re loving the trend. As much as we appreciate a gorgeous heel, there’s truly something to be said for comfort. The challenge, however, is understanding how to style your sneakers in a way that screams “chic” not “sloppy.”

That said, if anyone can show us how to rock sneakers like pros it’s our favorite fashion bloggers. Here, we’ve gathered 85 stylish spring outfits, all of which are anchored by various types of sneakers.

Click through and let us know how you’re planning to style your sneakers this spring!

1 of 86

Photo: Sincerely Jules

Photo via A Love Is Blind

Photo: Sandra Semburg

Photo via Atlantic Pacific

Photo via Dentelle + Fleurs

Photo via Peace Love Shea

Photo: Eat Sleep Wear

Photo via Collage Vintage

Photo via Collage Vintage

Photo via Anouska Proette Brandon

Photo via Brunette Braid

Photo via Cuillete a Absinthe

Photo via Dans Vogue

Photo via Anouska Proette Brandon

Photo via Dulceida

Photo via Collage Vintage

Photo via Dulceida

Photo via Anouska Proette Brandon

Photo via ELLE

Photo via Collage Vintage

Photo via Fashion Vibe

Photo via Fashion Vibe

Photo via Dulceida

Photo via Fashion Toast

Photo via My Showroom

Photo via Fashion Vibe

Photo via Frassy

Photo via Janice Thi Tran

Photo via Fashion Vibe

Photo via Anouska Proette Brandon

Photo via Frassy

Photo via Anouska Proette Brandon

Photo via Lucitisima

Photo via Just Another

Photo via Five Five Fabulous

Photo via Gabifresh

Photo via Frassy

Photo via Kenzas

Photo via Just Another

Photo: 2014 MARCEL FLORUSS

Photo via Kenzas

Photo via Lovely Pepa

Photo via Frassy

Photo via Kenzas

Photo via Just Another

Photo via Lisa Olsson

Photo via Lovely Pepa

Photo via Liza Chloe

Photo via Lovely Pepa

Photo via Kenzas

Photo via Lovely Pepa

Photo via Lucitisima

Photo via Lovely Pepa

Photo via My Showroom

Photo via Pauline

Photo via Nany's Klozet

Photo via Peace Love Shea

Photo via Neon Blush

Photo via Lucitisima

Photo via Peace Love Shea

Photo via Sincerely Jules

Photo via My Showroom

Photo via Pink Peonies

Photo via Ring My Bell

Photo via Ria Michelle

Photo via The Czech Chicks

Photo via Sincerely Jules

Photo via The Blonde Salad

Photo via Sincerely Jules

Photo via Song of Style

Photo via Sincerely Jules

Photo via Song of Style

Photo via My Showroom

Photo via Song of Style

Photo via The Blonde Salad

Photo via Song of Style

Photo via The Blonde Salad

Photo via Sincerely Jules

Photo via The Blonde Salad

Photo via The Czech Chicks

Photo via Trop Rouge

Photo via We Wore What

Photo via Janice Thi Tran

Photo via Walk In Wonderland

Photo via The Czech Chicks

Photo via What's Trend

Photo via Janice Thi Tran

Photo via We Wore What

