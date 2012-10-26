StyleCaster
Shoppable Street Style: How To Recreate Joanna Hillman’s Chicest Looks

Liz Doupnik
by
There’s no denying that street style is completely addictive and totally inspiring. We love seeing how fashion heavy-hitters tap some of the biggest trends — and start new ones — all in a day’s work. With that in mind, we decided to break down some of the top street style all-stars’ best looks, and share how to recreate them yourself.  

First up, Joanna Hillman, Senior Market Editor for Harper’s Bazaar. With her penchant for cleverly mixing high-and-low labels, risk-taking combinations and all-around chicness, Hillman’s looks are definitely worth noting.

Click through to see which pieces to pick up if you’re looking to Hillman for inspiration! 

We're loving Joanna's minimal look and slouchy silhouettes, punctuated by a bright red bag. 

Oversized Pocket Boyfriend Shirt, $17.59; at Asos

Theory Crepe Wide-Leg Pants, $255; at Net-A-Porter

Marc by Marc Jacobs Pave Bolt Necklace, $118; at Shopbop

Deena & Ozzy Hoxton Patent Ankle-Strap Skimmer, $49; at Urban Outfitters

Here, we love Joanna's black and white blazer, paired with a graphic tee. 

Glamorous Dogtooth Teddyboy Blazer, $96.75; at Asos

Black Coated Biker Pants, $79.90; at Zara

Chaser Tee Pink Floyd Burnout Tee, $35.40; at Bloomingdale's

Tory Burch Robinson Shrunken Satchel, $250; at Shopbop

Dolce Vita Philipa Suede Ankle Boots, $99; at Urban Outfitters

Karen Walker Perfect Day Sunglasses, $180; at La Garconne

In this outfit Joanna wore during New York Fashion Week, her fluid pants are balanced by her tough motorcycle jacket and bag embellished with buckle details.

Traditional Leather Jacket, $310; at Topshop

Joie Rancher Silk Short Sleeve Pocket Top, $158; at Piperlime

Chloé Wool Wide-Leg Pants, $325; at The Outnet

Bag, $34.95; at H&M

Here, Joanna blends simple separates (and adds a pleasant pop of color).

Miette Blazer, $128; at Anthropologie

Fabric Stud Collar, $15; at Topshop

Paper Crown by Lauren Conrad Katherine Pant, $111; at Revolve Clothing

Vicki Otero Lace Trim Blouse With Bib, $215; at Opening Ceremony

Ted Baker Escarna Shoes, $255; at Zappos

Kenneth Jay Lane Silver Hammer Crescent Hammer, $49; at Bluefly

White Buttonfront Shirt, $148; at Free People

