Shoppable Street Style: How To Recreate Joanna Hillman’s Chicest Looks

There’s no denying that street style is completely addictive and totally inspiring. We love seeing how fashion heavy-hitters tap some of the biggest trends — and start new ones — all in a day’s work. With that in mind, we decided to break down some of the top street style all-stars’ best looks, and share how to recreate them yourself.

First up, Joanna Hillman, Senior Market Editor for Harper’s Bazaar. With her penchant for cleverly mixing high-and-low labels, risk-taking combinations and all-around chicness, Hillman’s looks are definitely worth noting.

Click through to see which pieces to pick up if you’re looking to Hillman for inspiration!