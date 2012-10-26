Shoppable Street Style: How To Recreate Joanna Hillman’s Chicest Looks

There’s no denying that street style is completely addictive and totally inspiring. We love seeing how fashion heavy-hitters tap some of the biggest trends — and start new ones — all in a day’s work. With that in mind, we decided to break down some of the top street style all-stars’ best looks, and share how to recreate them yourself.
First up, Joanna Hillman, Senior Market Editor for Harper’s Bazaar. With her penchant for cleverly mixing high-and-low labels, risk-taking combinations and all-around chicness, Hillman’s looks are definitely worth noting.
Click through to see which pieces to pick up if you’re looking to Hillman for inspiration!
We're loving Joanna's minimal look and slouchy silhouettes, punctuated by a bright red bag.
Oversized Pocket Boyfriend Shirt, $17.59; at Asos
Marc by Marc Jacobs Pave Bolt Necklace, $118; at Shopbop
Here, we love Joanna's black and white blazer, paired with a graphic tee.
Glamorous Dogtooth Teddyboy Blazer, $96.75; at Asos
Black Coated Biker Pants, $79.90; at Zara
Tory Burch Robinson Shrunken Satchel, $250; at Shopbop
Karen Walker Perfect Day Sunglasses, $180; at La Garconne
In this outfit Joanna wore during New York Fashion Week, her fluid pants are balanced by her tough motorcycle jacket and bag embellished with buckle details.
Traditional Leather Jacket, $310; at Topshop
Joie Rancher Silk Short Sleeve Pocket Top, $158; at Piperlime
Here, Joanna blends simple separates (and adds a pleasant pop of color).
Fabric Stud Collar, $15; at Topshop
Ted Baker Escarna Shoes, $255; at Zappos
Kenneth Jay Lane Silver Hammer Crescent Hammer, $49; at Bluefly