The Shoes Street Style Stars Are Living in This Fall

If trolling street style pics has taught us anything, it’s that the perfect shoe has a magical way of transforming a basic outfit into something completely unexpected and fresh. With a sudden tie of a shoelace, a fancy frock can feel acceptable at the skate park. Knee-high boots paired with an oversized T-shirt can replace the need for pants altogether. Mid-calf boots, which were long considered an awkward boot length, are now the must-pair item with culottes.

This season, we’re stepping into four huge shoe trends that street style stars have already decoded. Expect to see plenty of suede booties in varying degrees of browns and tans on the western-inspired front. For girly-girls, ballet-like skimmers with ties and Mary Jane straps continue to be all the rage, while sneakers continue to reign in the comfort category. And finally, over-the-knee boots are elevating OOTDs to literal new heights.

For further proof, gander ahead at the 20+ new shoe styles from DSW—and the inspired fall outfits to match—that you’ll want to wear immediately. Whether you slip, lace, buckle, or zip them on, we guarantee you won’t wanna take them off.

Back in black.

Vans Asher Perforated Slip-On Sneaker, $49.95; at DSW

Sporty spice, sporty nice.

adidas NEO Courtset Sneaker, $49.95; at DSW

A little peek of leg.

Lucky Brand Brolley Bootie, $89.95; at DSW

Mid-calf boots and culottes for the win.

Tahari Johnny Bootie, $119.95; at DSW

A lazy pant tuck goes a long way.

Lucky Brand Belvva Bootie, $89.95; at DSW

No pants? No problem.

Unisa Saranaa Over The Knee Boot, $79.95; at DSW

Easy kicks.

adidas NEO Baseline Sneaker, $59.95; at DSW

Slide into fall.

Franco Sarto Brylee Mule, $59.95; at DSW

A sweet pop of red.

adidas Pureboost X Lightweight Running Shoe, $119.95; at DSW

Athleisure on another level.

Dolce Vita Xandie Mid-Top Sneaker, $79.95; at DSW

Silver, the new neutral.

Marc Fisher Sunnie Loafer, $69.95; at DSW

Playing the proportion game right.

Indigo Rd. Jaberet Western Bootie, $59.95; at DSW

Skater chic.

Vans Milton Hi Canvas High-Top Sneaker, $59.95; at DSW

An adult way to rock Mary Janes.

Indigo Rd. Ellie Pump, $39.95; at DSW

The shoe that fits.

Crown Vintage Lachlan Chelsea Boot, $69.95; at DSW

Minimalism to the max.

Mix No. 6 Vecciano Chelsea Boot, $59.95; at DSW

The perfect sneaker for your matchy-matchy outfit.

Puma Vikky Suede Sneaker, $49.95; at DSW

Pretty pumps have laces.

Marc Fisher Willy Wedge Pump, $69.95; at DSW

Boots that also act like pants.

Unisa Adivan Over The Knee Boot, $69.95; at DSW

A case for leather shorts.

Marc Fisher Epic Over The Knee Boot, $129.95; at DSW

50 shades of gray.

Charles by Charles David Gunter Over The Knee Boot, $99.95; at DSW

A rock star off duty.

Dolce Vita Jorie Chelsea Boot, $89.95; at DSW

