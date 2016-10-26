The Shoes Street Style Stars Are Living in This Fall

If trolling street style pics has taught us anything, it’s that the perfect shoe has a magical way of transforming a basic outfit into something completely unexpected and fresh. With a sudden tie of a shoelace, a fancy frock can feel acceptable at the skate park. Knee-high boots paired with an oversized T-shirt can replace the need for pants altogether. Mid-calf boots, which were long considered an awkward boot length, are now the must-pair item with culottes.

This season, we’re stepping into four huge shoe trends that street style stars have already decoded. Expect to see plenty of suede booties in varying degrees of browns and tans on the western-inspired front. For girly-girls, ballet-like skimmers with ties and Mary Jane straps continue to be all the rage, while sneakers continue to reign in the comfort category. And finally, over-the-knee boots are elevating OOTDs to literal new heights.

For further proof, gander ahead at the 20+ new shoe styles from DSW—and the inspired fall outfits to match—that you’ll want to wear immediately. Whether you slip, lace, buckle, or zip them on, we guarantee you won’t wanna take them off.