Street Style Power Couple

In a slice of street style photographer heaven, Scott Schuman (perhaps better known as The Sartorialist) and Garance Doré have started dating.

Metro reports that Doré’s camera was even a gift from Schuman after he saw that she was using a simple point-and-shoot one. Doré is also set to style some of his upcoming photo shoots.

We loved his recent campaign with DKNY, so hopefully she will get involved in some of his bigger projects as well.

Fashion has always been about mixing business with pleasure, right?