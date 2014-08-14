Sad: Street Style Stars Scott Schuman and Garance Doré Have Broken Up

If you’re familiar with the world of street style, you’re likely familiar with its reigning king and queen, Scott Schuman and Garance Doré.

These two were among the first photographers to embrace the idea of documenting what folks wear on the street—Scott’s the man behind The Sartorialist, and Garancé runs her self-titled site that started out with a street style bent—but they also made the fashion world swoon with their cuteness when they became a camera-wielding power couple. Sadly though, they’ve decided to part ways after seven DSLR-filled years. And right before Fashion Week, too.

The two posted almost identical messages to their blogs yesterday, maintaining that they’re still “great friends and we’re doing okay,” and both felt the need to close comments, likely to avoid a barrage of troll-y remarks, or a stream of “OMMGGGGGG NOOOOOOOO” from rabid street style fanatics.

Before they got together, these two were both established in their field, so we’re sure they’ll be just fine. It’s the packs of preening Fashion Week attendees looking to grab their attention who might be the real victims here.