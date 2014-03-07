30 Photos of Fashion People on Their Phones

After four straight weeks of Fashion Week—including shows in Milan, Paris, London, and New York—we’ve seen a lot of fashion people, and we’ve especially seen a lot of street style. If there’s one thing we’ve learned from combing through hundreds upon hundreds of streets style shots, it’s that fashion people are incredibly attached to their phones.

MORE: 30 Signs You Follow Too Many Fashion Bloggers on Instagram

Whether they’re cruising their Instagram feeds, catching up on Fashion Week news on Twitter, or texting their friends (and, in some cases, calling their drivers), the street style set is rarely spotted in its native habitat without a mobile device. In street style photographs, phones have become the virtual equivalent of having a friend who’ll be your plus-one at a party—you never have to look like you’re alone or lost while you’re making your way from Point A to Point B. What’s more, so much time is spent at Fashion Week just waiting—waiting for a show to start, waiting for a taxi, waiting for your co-worker to meet you—that having a distraction that fits in your (fabulous) purse makes a lot of sense.

To celebrate the fashion set’s fixation on their phones, here are 30 photos of (glamorous) fashion people on their phones, complete with what we imagine they’re likely thinking or saying (entirely made up, of course!).