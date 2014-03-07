30 Photos of Fashion People on Their Phones

After four straight weeks of Fashion Week—including shows in Milan, Paris, London, and New York—we’ve seen a lot of fashion people, and we’ve especially seen a lot of street style. If there’s one thing we’ve learned from combing through hundreds upon hundreds of streets style shots, it’s that fashion people are incredibly attached to their phones.
MORE: 30 Signs You Follow Too Many Fashion Bloggers on Instagram
Whether they’re cruising their Instagram feeds, catching up on Fashion Week news on Twitter, or texting their friends (and, in some cases, calling their drivers), the street style set is rarely spotted in its native habitat without a mobile device. In street style photographs, phones have become the virtual equivalent of having a friend who’ll be your plus-one at a party—you never have to look like you’re alone or lost while you’re making your way from Point A to Point B. What’s more, so much time is spent at Fashion Week just waiting—waiting for a show to start, waiting for a taxi, waiting for your co-worker to meet you—that having a distraction that fits in your (fabulous) purse makes a lot of sense.
To celebrate the fashion set’s fixation on their phones, here are 30 photos of (glamorous) fashion people on their phones, complete with what we imagine they’re likely thinking or saying (entirely made up, of course!).
"Okay, one ... two ... three!"
Photo:
2014 ADAM KATZ SINDING
"Where ... Oh I see you. What is that weird hat you're wearing?"
Photo:
Imaxtree
"And then I told her, 'That's not Celine, that's Zara!' She's so funny."
Photo:
Adam Katz Sinding
"Ugh, I'm so pissed I didn't go to that show. These photos are ridiculous."
Photo:
Adam Katz Sinding
"No, I'm wearing them together! Fringe for days, girl."
Photo:
Adam Katz Sinding
"She said what?! You're kidding."
Photo:
Adam Katz Sinding
"Ugh, I hear you ... Uh-huh, yeah ... Yeah, definitely ... Uh-huh ... Oh man ... Uh-huh ... Yeah ... No, I'm still here."
Photo:
Imaxtree
"There should be an emoji for 'I woke up like this.'"
Photo:
Adam Katz Sinding
"Oh, you won't be able to miss me, I'm the one in the big sleeves."
Photo:
Imaxtree
"You know that outfit you always think looks like a Sesame Street character? That's what I'm wearing! I know, it's everything."
Photo:
Imaxtree
"This top knot gives me better reception."
Photo:
Imaxtree
"Well, because I'm fabulous, obviously."
Photo:
Adam Katz Sinding
"Okay, I'm leaving now. I'm on the plaza."
Photo:
Adam Katz Sinding
"No, I'm in the middle of the plaza. Where are you?"
Photo:
Imaxtree
"No, in the middle of the plaza. The plaza. In the middle. Right."
Photo:
Imaxtree
"This is going to be be the best Instagram ever if this gal will just take that photo ... "
Photo:
Imaxtree
"Are you really two minutes away, or are you lying to me?"
Photo:
Adam Katz Sinding
"Well, I'd say we could meet somewhere for coffee, but I left my wallet at home ... No, it didn't fit in my purse!"
Photo:
Imaxtree
"Please, darling, I'll never wear tights. Until they make tights made of fur, I'll just deal with the cold."
Photo:
Imaxtree
{ Driver's phone ringing }
Photo:
Imaxtree
"Can't talk now, being fabulous."
Photo:
Imaxtree
"I've totally run out of poses today, I'm so beat. I hope no one else takes my ... "
Photo:
Imaxtree
"And that's what your hair color looks like in this filter."
Photo:
Imaxtree
"Ugh, I literally can't."
Photo:
Imaxtree
"Oh hey! I was just Instagramming you."
Photo:
Imaxtree