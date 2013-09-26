StyleCaster
Share

Street Style Snaps Straight From Paris Fashion Week That Are Très (Très!) Chic

What's hot
StyleCaster

Street Style Snaps Straight From Paris Fashion Week That Are Très (Très!) Chic

Perrie Samotin
by
Street Style Snaps Straight From Paris Fashion Week That Are Très (Très!) Chic
32 Start slideshow

Now that Fashion Week in New York, London, and Milan are over,  it’s time to turn our attention to the last city that’s hosting fashion’s elite: Paris.

While we’re keeping a close eye on the shows (counting down the days until Chanel and its star-studded front row!), we’re keeping an even closer eye on the street.

Naturally, the caliber of street style hasn’t waned throughout the month, in fact it only seems to have gotten stronger.

MORE: The Best Street Style From NYFW

Click through the gallery to see 32 très chic street style snaps straight from Paris Fashion Week that caught our eye!

0 Thoughts?
1 of 32

Street style from Paris Fashion Week.

Photo: ImaxTree

Street style from Paris Fashion Week.

Photo: ImaxTree

Street style from Paris Fashion Week.

Photo: ImaxTree

Street style from Paris Fashion Week.

Photo: ImaxTree

Street style from Paris Fashion Week.

Photo: ImaxTree

Street style from Paris Fashion Week.

Photo: ImaxTree

Street style from Paris Fashion Week.

Photo: ImaxTree

Street style from Paris Fashion Week.

Photo: ImaxTree

Street style from Paris Fashion Week.

Photo: ImaxTree

Street style from Paris Fashion Week.

Photo: ImaxTree

Street style from Paris Fashion Week.

Photo: ImaxTree

Street style from Paris Fashion Week.

Photo: ImaxTree

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: ImaxTree

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: ImaxTree

Street style from Paris Fashion Week.

Photo: ImaxTree

Street style from Paris Fashion Week.

Photo: ImaxTree

Street style from Paris Fashion Week.

Photo: ImaxTree

Street style from Paris Fashion Week.

Photo: ImaxTree

Street style from Paris Fashion Week.

Photo: ImaxTree

Street style from Paris Fashion Week.

Photo: ImaxTree

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: ImaxTree

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: ImaxTree
Photo: VincenzoGrillo
Photo: VincenzoGrillo
Photo: VincenzoGrillo

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: ImaxTree

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: ImaxTree

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: ImaxTree

Street style from Paris Fashion Week

Photo: ImaxTree

Next slideshow starts in 10s

8 Curly Hairstyles For Girls With Natural Curls

8 Curly Hairstyles For Girls With Natural Curls
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share