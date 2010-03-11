Street Style: Paris, by Mr. Newton

Hey here are all my photos that I shot at the Dior show in the Tuileriesmy favorite show to shoot street style at in the world! xxx Mr. Newton









A resident of New York but a citizen of the world, Eddie Newton’s street fashion photos have appeared in magazines worldwide from Australian Vogue to Elle Girl Korea to German Glamour. For more of his photography and reflections on city life, visit mrnewton.net.

