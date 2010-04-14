Street Style Paris by Mr. Newton – City of Light Chic!

Blogger Hanneli Mustaparta

Hi there! I’m wrapping my street style shots from a recent trip to the City of Light. And if it’s one thing Paris inspires it’s some seriously chic ensembles. We love Hanneli Mustaparta’s (above) textured chic and Alexa Chung (below) proves once again that she knows how to mix things up. C’est chic, non? Another installment of stylish photos soon to come, xx Mr. Newton.



Alexa Chung





Caroline Sieber

A resident of New York but a citizen of the world, Eddie Newton’s street style fashion photos have appeared in magazines worldwide from Australian Vogue to Elle Girl Korea to German Glamour. For more of his photography and reflections on city life, visit mrnewton.net.

