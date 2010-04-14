StyleCaster
Street Style Paris by Mr. Newton – City of Light Chic!

Eddie
by

Blogger Hanneli Mustaparta

Hi there! I’m wrapping my street style shots from a recent trip to the City of Light. And if it’s one thing Paris inspires it’s some seriously chic ensembles. We love Hanneli Mustaparta’s (above) textured chic and Alexa Chung (below) proves once again that she knows how to mix things up. C’est chic, non? Another installment of stylish photos soon to come, xx Mr. Newton.

90760 1271274151 Street Style Paris by Mr. Newton City of Light Chic!
Alexa Chung
90758 1271274149 Street Style Paris by Mr. Newton City of Light Chic!
90759 1271274150 Street Style Paris by Mr. Newton City of Light Chic!
Caroline Sieber

A resident of New York but a citizen of the world, Eddie Newton’s street style fashion photos have appeared in magazines worldwide from Australian Vogue to Elle Girl Korea to German Glamour. For more of his photography and reflections on city life, visit mrnewton.net.

