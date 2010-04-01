StyleCaster
Street Style: Paris, by Mr. Newton

Street Style: Paris, by Mr. Newton

Favorite Paris Fashion Week muse: Wow there were so many this season it was out of control! Lets seehow aboutDenni, Hanneli, Leigh,Weezy, Esther, Rose, L.A. Fifi, Mira,Elisaand loads of mystery girls who I shot photos of only once and then never saw again. I think beautiful and stylishmystery girls are my favorite muses of all. Even in the internet age, an ancient city like Paris still has its romantic secrets!

xxx Mr. Newton

