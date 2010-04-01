Street Style: Paris, by Mr. Newton

Favorite Paris Fashion Week muse: Wow there were so many this season it was out of control! Lets seehow aboutDenni, Hanneli, Leigh,Weezy, Esther, Rose, L.A. Fifi, Mira,Elisaand loads of mystery girls who I shot photos of only once and then never saw again. I think beautiful and stylishmystery girls are my favorite muses of all. Even in the internet age, an ancient city like Paris still has its romantic secrets!

xxx Mr. Newton









More News We Love:

Designer Ann Yee Talks Hedi Slimane and Diana Vreeland

Fall 2010 Trend Preview: The Looks We’re Coveting from the Runways

1 Piece, 5 Ways: How to Style a Romper