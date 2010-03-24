Street Style: Paris, by Mr. Newton

Hi I flew to Paris on American Airlines, got a hotel room in Montmartre, set the alarm on my Blackberry for 8:15 AM, woke up, ate an orange that Id bought at my local food shop the day before, got on the Metro, and arrived at theChanel show nice and early. If you go to Paris Fashion Week, youll learn that this show tends to be one that people are often late forits an important showbut a morning oneand it comes late in the weekso after days of racing around Paris (and hopefully hitting some of the better after parties)its not uncommon to see people making a frantic dash for the Chanel show. Im not much of a morning person so I was pretty proud of myself and my early arrival this season. Hope you guys like the photos! xx Mr. Newton







