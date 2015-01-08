27 Outfits That’ll Make You Want Furry Accessories

No fashion trend says, “Sorry, summer’s officially gone,” and heralds the arrival of snow season quite like fur.

This winter, we’re going a little fanatic over the stuff–whether it’s colored furry jackets, or expensive-looking faux fur coats, fashion’s only caveman-approved cover-up is everywhere at the moment. But it’s not only outerwear that’s taking on the trend—the street style set is also accessorizing in furry extras now.

From ear muffs, mittens and scarves, to bright, fluffy fur key chains, this look is refreshingly practical for the plummeting January temperatures and looks pretty damn incredible too.

A huge number of high end designers (including Céline, Altuzarra, Fendi, and Roksanda Illincic), and fast-fashion favorites (like ASOS and H&M) are embracing the fur look with real and faux fabrics, ensuring every fashion girl can get her hand on (and in!) the trend.

Keep clicking to check out how the fashion crowd is taking on furry accessories.