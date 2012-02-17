Street Style: Our Top 5 Favorite Accessories

When it comes to compiling a showstopping outfit that makes all the onlookers jealous, accessories are sorely overlooked. That’s why we at StyleCaster felt the need to call out our faves as worn by the lovely ladies (and boys) that littered the streets during New York Fashion Week.

It’s been more than entertaining watching some of the trendiest gals from around the globe strut their stuff. We caught neon arm candy aplenty, chic shades and more than a few fashionistas channeling their inner nerd (with what I like to call nerd goggles). However even with these amazing accessories, we have to wonder if they’re quite possibly style-repelling items to the opposite sex? (Um, Leandra can you maybe weigh in please?!?) Alas, we suppose it’s a small price to pay when we’re showcasing the most delectable pieces in our closets and jewelry box.

So with that said, it’s our pleasure to bring you a slideshow of our Top 5 Favorite Accessories that caught our eye on the streets of NYC. Click above and prepare to covet some of the sickest style around.