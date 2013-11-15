Winter Outfit We Love: Leopard Pants, Ombré Hair, and a Phillip Lim Bag

Every day this week, we’ll be posting one winter outfit that we think is a total home run. Meaning, everything about the look works from top to bottom, and it’s not only stylish, but also unique, comfortable, and totally worth copying. For today: A outfit that uses various colors and textures to super-striking effect.

What we love about the above look:

Two jackets: We’re huge fans of layering one jacket over another, and here’s a prime example of how it should be done. The denim jacket underneath a teal overcoat looks effortlessly stylish and wholly cool.

Her pants: She easily could have rocked a basic pair of black trousers and we still would have loved the look, but the fact that she opted for leopard makes it a win.

Her accessories: Her tan hat, slightly retro-looking shades, nubby gloves, and multicolor 3.1 Phillip Lim Pashli bag adds extra doses of interest to an already interesting look. Plus, her ombré hair and bright lips look flawless, too!

Are you a fan of this winter outfit, and do you think it’s worth copying? Let us know below, and check out every other look we loved here!

Photo: Imaxtree