30 Major Street Style Snaps From New York Fashion Week: Day 6

We’re in the home stretch of New York Fashion Week, but that doesn’t meant attendees are abanding their already-stellar street style game. In fact, dare we say, it’s only getting better.

As expected, day 6 featured some pretty big and buzzy shows—Rodarte, Marc by Marc Jacobs, J. Crew, Tory Burch, to name a few—and brought out plenty of big-name editors and insiders (Miroslava Duma, Giovanna Battaglia, Anna Dello Russo, Taylor Tomasi Hill) and celebrities. Of course, the shows also brought out folks whose names we don’t know, but impressed us with their serious fashion chops.

Click through the gallery above for a selection of the best street style from New York Fashion Week so far!

All photos by Jenny Norris