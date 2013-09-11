30 Major Street Style Snaps From New York Fashion Week: Day 6

We’re in the home stretch of New York Fashion Week, but that doesn’t meant attendees are abanding their already-stellar street style game. In fact, dare we say, it’s only getting better.
As expected, day 6 featured some pretty big and buzzy shows—Rodarte, Marc by Marc Jacobs, J. Crew, Tory Burch, to name a few—and brought out plenty of big-name editors and insiders (Miroslava Duma, Giovanna Battaglia, Anna Dello Russo, Taylor Tomasi Hill) and celebrities. Of course, the shows also brought out folks whose names we don’t know, but impressed us with their serious fashion chops.
Click through the gallery above for a selection of the best street style from New York Fashion Week so far!
All photos by Jenny Norris
Light and airy at Rodarte.
Leandra Medine (aka The Man Repeller) rocks an all-white look, a street style trend we've been seeing all week long.
A ladylike skirt accented by pops of red at Marc by Marc Jacobs.
Miroslava Duma looks fall-ready in shades of tan and rust.
She looks a little warm, but fabulous nonetheless.
Khaki-chic (and an awesome haircut!)
Anna Dello Russo (in Saint Laurent) and Giovanna Battaglia pal around at Rodarte.
We caught Tory Burch leaving her (lovely) show at Lincoln Center!
Taylor Tomasi Hill and friend look chic at Rodarte.
Mixing prints like a boss.
We're in love with her lavender streak!
How cool are these white grid-print overalls?
Statement pants that make a statement.
So sleek at Marc by Marc Jacobs.
Looking stylish at Lincoln Center.
Blogger Bryan Boy working the stripes trend at Oscar de la Renta.
Can these two be any cooler?
Black and white at Lincoln Center.
There's Anna Dello Russo again, in Saint Laurent!
We're so jealous of this guy's amazing style.
We spotted '90s model Jenny Shimizu at Rodarte.
Doing what people at Fashion Week do best.
Working the pale pink trend!
All blue everything at Lincoln Center.
Super-sharp at Lincoln Center.