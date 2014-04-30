Spring Street Style! 15 NYC Outfits and Why They Work

Spring is a tricky season for outfits for a myriad of reasons. First, there’s the whole “transitional weather” thing—as soon as you move your coat to the back of the closet, it’s suddenly 45 degrees again. Then, there’s the whole “April showers” phenomenon — which we all know really overshadows both March and May.
With all this uncertainty, how’s a gal supposed to know how to dress? Is it okay to break out the springtime floral dresses—even if they’re paired with tights and a warm jacket? What about crop tops—okay to show a little midriff even if it’s not yet sandal season?
Well, the good news is that the streets are jam-packed with style inspiration—all you have to do is look around you! This is especially true in a city like New York, where residents grapple with a roller coaster of weather patterns each spring, and still manage to come off looking chic. Here are 15 killer outfits so you can get inspired!
Even if the weather isn't accommodating, a pair of summer-ready shades can perk up a whole outfit.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
We love the slouchy, menswear-inspired fit of this biker jacket, combined with a crisp button-up.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
Sporty accessories give this feminine pleated skirt a bit of toughness.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
When in doubt, a killer coat—in this case, a minimal-looking overcoat in a fabulosu shade of green—can make an outfit.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
Not sure how to work some of this season's trickier trends, like Birkenstock-inspired sandals and crop tops? Take a lesson from this gal.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
A side-slung bag is a great way to incorporate a bright pop of color into your outfit.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
Pink is such an unconventional shade for a trench coat, but it totally works.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
An oversize button-down and ripped jeans might seem a little too "relaxed," but a great pair of heels and a bold red lip elevates the look.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
The composition here is just great: flowy, feminine separates paired with tough, statement-making sneaks and a killer bag.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
Denim on denim on blue on cobalt on tie-dye: who says you can't have it all?
Photo:
Jenny Norris
Proof that a bright white bag can be a worthy investment.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
This sporty look would be equally chic at a basketball game or at brunch downtown.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
Leather leggings, a look-at-me bag, and some biker boots give this vintage-y poncho a more fashion-forward vibe.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
All-black outfits don't have to seem one-dimensional, especially if you can combine some amazing textures.
Photo:
Jenny Norris
A note on mixing knits—keep the palette in the same family to maintain a more pull-together look.
Photo:
Jenny Norris