Spring Street Style! 15 NYC Outfits and Why They Work

Spring is a tricky season for outfits for a myriad of reasons. First, there’s the whole “transitional weather” thing—as soon as you move your coat to the back of the closet, it’s suddenly 45 degrees again. Then, there’s the whole “April showers” phenomenon — which we all know really overshadows both March and May.

With all this uncertainty, how’s a gal supposed to know how to dress? Is it okay to break out the springtime floral dresses—even if they’re paired with tights and a warm jacket? What about crop tops—okay to show a little midriff even if it’s not yet sandal season?

Well, the good news is that the streets are jam-packed with style inspiration—all you have to do is look around you! This is especially true in a city like New York, where residents grapple with a roller coaster of weather patterns each spring, and still manage to come off looking chic. Here are 15 killer outfits so you can get inspired!