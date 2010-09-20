StyleCaster
Share

Street Style NYC: Shop Our Top Looks From Fashion Week!

What's hot
StyleCaster

Street Style NYC: Shop Our Top Looks From Fashion Week!

Kerry Pieri
by
Street Style NYC: Shop Our Top Looks From Fashion Week!
16 Start slideshow

The words “inspiration” and “street style” are uttered so often together as of late that it’s becoming ubiquitous. We’re here to add a little real life edge to all of those pretty pics we all love to peruse so much. Click through to get to the heart of why that girl looks so especially chic, and while you’re at it, stock up for yourself.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 16

Joanna Hillman of Harper's Bazaar's sweatshirt gone fancy looks cool and slouchy without being the least bit messy.

GET THE LOOK: Vince sequin sweatshirt, $275, at Bloomingdales

GET THE LOOK: American Eagle Embellished Sweatshirt, $24.95, at American Eagle

GET THE LOOK: J.Crew sweatshirt, $68, at J.Crew

A statement animal print pant tempered by a menswear inspired shirt means instant chic.

GET THE LOOK: Topshop leopard trousers, $80, at Topshop

GET THE LOOK: Rebecca Taylor leopard pants, $185.35, at Asos

GET THE LOOK: Kill City snow leopard pants, $108, at Couture Candy

A chambray jacket is a perfect transition piece for early fall. Plus, what is cuter than a matching short suit paired with Converse?

GET THE LOOK: Smythe jacket, $118.50, at Bloomingdales

GET THE LOOK: Rogan jacket, $180, at La Garçonne

GET THE LOOK: Gap chambray jacket, $38.76, at Asos

The blogger behind Frou-Frou's polka dots could become too sweet without a tougher shoe for counter-balance. Her Jeffrey Campbell's are perfect.

GET THE LOOK: Jeffrey Campbell shoes, $160, at Jildor Shoes

GET THE LOOK: Sam Edelman booties, $175, at Revolve Clothing

GET THE LOOK: Ash lace-up boots, $235, at Cusp

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Street Style New York: Hanneli Mustaparta Spotted At New York Fashion Week

Street Style New York: Hanneli Mustaparta Spotted At New York Fashion Week
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share