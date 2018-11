by

Name:

Shinatso

Hometown:

Japan

Where are you headed:

“Shopping in Soho.”



Name:

Linda

Hometown:

Taiwan

Where are you headed:

“Spending the day shopping in Soho.”

Head to-toe:

“Vintage floral jacket, Urban Outfitters boots.”



Name:

Thomas

Head-to-toe:

“Sweater from Inventory; everything else vintage.”



More News We Love:

Lady Gaga to Design Sunglasses for Linda Farrow?

Model Off Duty Style: A Pro Tells Us How to Get the Look

1 Piece, 5 Ways: Maxi Dress