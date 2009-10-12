Street Style: New York – Zachary David Palmer

Name:

Zachary David Palmer



Occupation:

Nightlife Editor at The L Magazine.

Where are you from:

“Ohio.”

What are you wearing:

“Doc Martens that I bought in 2007 at Trash and Vaudeville, these are Zara pants that my mom probably got at TJ Maxx for $9. My coat is John Weitz for Palm Beach tailored in USA for Lazarus, I got it at a thrift store in Ohio, this is an American Eagle black bandana I think it is funny to wear as a pocket square, my Grandpa’s watch, the Omega Two Sea-master WWII era, and a ring my friend’s mother gave me and two other friends after graduating college. My vest is from a costume that I bought for a play in high school. I don’t think I’ve ever worn this shirt out of the house, it’s actually short sleeve. This is just a ribbon I found. My bag is actually my great grandfather’s bag I also found in my Grandma’s house while snooping around and she said I could take it. My hat is vintage, from Bloomingdale’s Men’s Store”

Where are you heading:

“I’m just hanging out checking out the scene.”