Street Style: New York – Yoon Shin

Name:
Yoon Shin
Occupation:
“I’m a lawyer.”
Favorite designers and stores:
“I don’t like designers or name brands but instead I just like shopping at little boutiques.”
How do you describe your personal style:
“I like comfortable clothes — things that don’t look like I spent too much time on them.”
Head-to-toe:
“Brown leather jacket from Miss Sixty, a little vintage dress, vintage boots, and a bag from a small boutique in the West Village.”
Where are you heading:
“I am on my way home.”
