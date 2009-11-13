Street Style: New York – Yoon Shin

Name:

Yoon Shin

Occupation:

“I’m a lawyer.”

Favorite designers and stores:

“I don’t like designers or name brands but instead I just like shopping at little boutiques.”

How do you describe your personal style:

“I like comfortable clothes — things that don’t look like I spent too much time on them.”

Head-to-toe:

“Brown leather jacket from Miss Sixty, a little vintage dress, vintage boots, and a bag from a small boutique in the West Village.”

Where are you heading:

“I am on my way home.”

