Street Style New York – The Weather Heats Up, The Layers Come Off, By Mr. Newton

Its spring! Its spring! All of which means lots and lots of sunny street fashion looks on street style blogs. I hope you find something here to inspire your own warm weather sartorial choices. Or perhaps youll just find a photo of a cutie who you think is super hot after all, it’s the woman who makes the clothes and not the other way around! xx Mr. Newton







A resident of New York but a citizen of the world, Eddie Newton’s street style fashion photos have appeared in magazines worldwide from Australian Vogue to Elle Girl Korea to German Glamour. For more of his photography and reflections on city life, visit mrnewton.net.

Related:

Unconventional Mornings

Street Style NYC – Peekaboo Mesh Meets Military

