Who

Vicen Akina

Occupation

Parsons student

Where are you from?

Hawaii

Favorite Designers and Stores

Phillip Lim, Marc Jacobs, Mosley Tribes

Describe Your Personal Style

“Kind of like a casual sophistication with like a boyish slightly feminine edge.”

Head To Toe

Mosley tribes sunglasses, vintage blazer, Phillip LIm tee, cut-off Levis, Phillip Lim sandals

User Email

vicenakina@yahoo.com