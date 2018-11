Who

Tiffany Iung

Occupation

Freelance writer and blogger: An Innocent Bystander

Where are you from?

South Bend, Indiana

Favorite Designers and Stores

Mayle, Eskell

Describe Your Personal Style

“Vintage mostely, mixed with a few pieces that are more expensive when I can afford them.”

Head To Toe

Vintage denim one piece, Mayle belt, Mayle bag, Repetto shoes

User Email

tifaiung@gmail.com