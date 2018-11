Name:

Tetyana Melnychuk



Hometown:

Argentina

Occupation:

Model with Marilyn

Head-to-toe:

“BCBG coat, sweater is from Strawberry, scarf is Topshop, and my agency got me the bag.”

Describe your personal style:

“Very dark.”



Favorite part of NYFW:



“All of it.”







