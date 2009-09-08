Street Style: New York – Taylor Bagley

Name:

Taylor Bagley

Occupation:

Model

Where are you from:

Nashville, TN

Favorite Designers and Stores:

“Right now I’d say What Goes Around Comes Around, I actually just moved to New York so I don’t really know many places, I like Barneys a lot.”

Describe Your Personal Style:

“Comfortable, and I really like simple things, but I Iove to throw in my own crazy scarves or sunglasses, I’m very eclectic.”

Head To Toe:

Ray-Ban sunglasses, vintage scarf, Kain pocket tank, Helmut Lang jeans, and H&M shoes.

What are you currently reading:



“I’m reading Phillip Roth’s Portnoy’s Complaint.”