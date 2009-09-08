Street Style: New York – Taylor Bagley

Name:
Taylor Bagley
Occupation:
Model
Where are you from:
Nashville, TN
Favorite Designers and Stores:
“Right now I’d say What Goes Around Comes Around, I actually just moved to New York so I don’t really know many places, I like Barneys a lot.”
Describe Your Personal Style:
“Comfortable, and I really like simple things, but I Iove to throw in my own crazy scarves or sunglasses, I’m very eclectic.”
Head To Toe:
Ray-Ban sunglasses, vintage scarf, Kain pocket tank, Helmut Lang jeans, and H&M shoes.
What are you currently reading:
“I’m reading Phillip Roth’s Portnoy’s Complaint.”