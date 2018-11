Name:

Shu Pei Qin

Occupation:

Model

Where are you from:

China

Favorite designers and stores:

“I like to go to Barneys for shoes — there are so many choices. For clothes, I like Topshop and vintage stores.”

Describe your personal style:

“Simple and comfortable.”

Head to toe:

Jacket from Paris, Dries Van Noten scarf, H&M pants, shoes from Barneys, American Apparel t-shirt, and Marc Jacobs sunglasses.

Where are you headed:

“I’m meeting my friends for coffee. I’m going back to China tomorrow.”