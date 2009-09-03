Street Style: New York – Samira Qassin

Name:
Samira Qassin
Occupation:
Where are you from:
Scotland
Favorite Designers and Stores:
“This boutique in Paris called Rensin which has a good mix of high and low end fashion.”
Describe Your Personal Style:
“I express my self through fashion but try to look good at the same time.”
Head To Toe:
Urban Outfitters lace top, vintage Yemen silver necklace, vintage belt, Proenza Schouler scarf, vintage bag, ASOS sandals
Where are you coming from and where are you going:
“I’m coming from lunch on Elizabeth st. and heading to Central Park to chill out.”