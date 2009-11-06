Street Style: New York – Rushka Bergman

Name:

Rushka Bergman

Occupation:

Fashion Editor of L’uomo Vogue and personal stylist of Michael Jackson’s “This is it.”

Favorite Designers and Stores:

“Well, my favorite designer is Balenciaga, I’ve been a supporter of his for many years. I also love Balmain at the moment, he is very unique and he did the most beautiful things for ‘This is It.'”

Head To Toe:

“I’m wearing a Balmain jacket, Luisa Beccaria dress, and both my bag and shoes are Balenciaga.”

Where are you headed:

“I’m just heading to my studio.”