Street Style: New York – Rushka Bergman

Name:
Rushka Bergman
Occupation:
Fashion Editor of L’uomo Vogue and personal stylist of Michael Jackson’s “This is it.”
Favorite Designers and Stores:
“Well, my favorite designer is Balenciaga, I’ve been a supporter of his for many years. I also love Balmain at the moment, he is very unique and he did the most beautiful things for ‘This is It.'”
Head To Toe:
“I’m wearing a Balmain jacket, Luisa Beccaria dress, and both my bag and shoes are Balenciaga.”
Where are you headed:
“I’m just heading to my studio.”