Street Style: New York – Raye Levine

Name:

Raye Levine

Occupation:

“I’m in architecture.”

Head-to-toe:



“I’m wearing a Red sweater, a Notion leather vest, Maggie Ward pants, and Via Spiga shoes.”

Favorite designer or boutique:

“I love the boutique on Wooster called Osklen, I love CNC Costume National, and I love to shop at Oak.”



Describe your personal style:

“It’s kind of nomadic, kind of eclectic, with a little bit of rocker.”

