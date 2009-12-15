Street Style: New York – Raye Levine

Name:
Raye Levine
Occupation:
“I’m in architecture.”
Head-to-toe:
“I’m wearing a Red sweater, a Notion leather vest, Maggie Ward pants, and Via Spiga shoes.”
Favorite designer or boutique:
“I love the boutique on Wooster called Osklen, I love CNC Costume National, and I love to shop at Oak.”
Describe your personal style:
“It’s kind of nomadic, kind of eclectic, with a little bit of rocker.”
More News We Love:
Are Grey Streaks the Latest Hot Hairstyle? Kate Moss Thinks So
Gaultier Haute Couture — First Images!