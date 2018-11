It’s not often we come across some true fashion wit. That’s when Francesca caught my eye. Not only can she handle color, but she rocks a jaunty hat with aplomb! xo Mr. Newton

A resident of New York but a citizen of the world, Eddie Newton’s street style fashion photos have appeared in magazines worldwide from Australian Vogue to Elle Girl Korea to German Glamour. For more of his photography and reflections on city life, visitmrnewton.net.

