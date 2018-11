Name:

Philip Attar

Occupation:

Creative Director at Philip Attar Creative

Head-to-toe:

“Pants are from Rugby, blazer I made myself, shirt is from Century 21, scarf I got at a vintage shop, shoes are Marni, and jacket is Comme des Garons.”

Describe your personal style:

“Well tailored and cheap at the same time.”

Where are you headed:

“To a client meeting.”

