Street Style: New York – Paula Caceres

Name:

Paula Caceres

Occupation:

“I’m a student at FIT.”

Where are you from:

Denver, Colorado

Favorite designers and boutiques:

“I love The Reformation on the Lower East Side. I’m also a big fan of Dries Van Noten, and I love Prada and Theory. I also love Helmut Lang and of course Rag & Bone.”

Head to toe:



“I’m wearing a Theory blazer, black silk Urban Outfitters shirt, Club Monaco motorcycle gloves, a Rebecca Taylor skirt, and my shoes are Luca Valentini.”

Describe your personal style:

“My personal style definitely incorporates a streamlined silhouette — I like it to be very clean and form-fitting, but sophisticated with some feminine sexuality in there.”

Where are you headed:

“I am headed home.”