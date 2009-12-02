Street Style: New York – Paula Caceres

Name:
Paula Caceres
Occupation:
“I’m a student at FIT.”
Where are you from:
Denver, Colorado
Favorite designers and boutiques:
“I love The Reformation on the Lower East Side. I’m also a big fan of Dries Van Noten, and I love Prada and Theory. I also love Helmut Lang and of course Rag & Bone.”
Head to toe:
“I’m wearing a Theory blazer, black silk Urban Outfitters shirt, Club Monaco motorcycle gloves, a Rebecca Taylor skirt, and my shoes are Luca Valentini.”
Describe your personal style:
“My personal style definitely incorporates a streamlined silhouette — I like it to be very clean and form-fitting, but sophisticated with some feminine sexuality in there.”
Where are you headed:
“I am headed home.”