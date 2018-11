Name:

Nichola White

Where are You From:

England

Occupation:

“Intern at Marc Jacobs.”

Where are You Headed:

“To lunch.”

What are You Wearing:

“Jacket from Zara, shorts cut from Gap jeans, tights from Marks & Spencers in England, and vest, hat, and shoes all vintage.”



Favorite Designers:

“Martin Margiela.”

