Street Style New York – Mr. Newton Snaps Spring Fashion

It’s spring! And with a warmer tinge to the air, the girls are peeling off their layers or donning more lightweight ones. Here’s the latest street style photos fromNew York! If you live here (like me) or plan to visit this spring or summer, youd better put on your cutest outfit before venturing out. Remember, you never know when you might run into me! Just yesterday I was out shooting in the LES, Williamsburg, Nolita, and Sohoxx





A resident of New York but a citizen of the world, Eddie Newton’s street style fashion photos have appeared in magazines worldwide from Australian Vogue to Elle Girl Korea to German Glamour. For more of his photography and reflections on city life, visit mrnewton.net.