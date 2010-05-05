Street Style New York – Mr. Newton Captures Spring In The City

Spring can bring about a mixed bag of looks some days are chilly and girls have to layer strategically for grumpy office ACs. But these girls in NYC know how to handle spring’s fickle changes. From rolling around town on bikes with a friend or letting your bra peek from under a netted tee, the sky’s the limit! xx







A resident of New York but a citizen of the world, Eddie Newton’s street style fashion photos have appeared in magazines worldwide from Australian Vogue to Elle Girl Korea to German Glamour. For more of his photography and reflections on city life, visitmrnewton.net.

