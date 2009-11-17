Street Style: New York – Mika Wyche

Name:
Occupation:
Graphic designer and fashion designer
How do you describe your personal style:
“Natural, comfortable and organic.”
Head To Toe:
“My jacket was designed by my friend who is an organic clothing designer, my scarf and pants are home-made, and my shirt is from Calypso. My sweater and shoes are vintage.”
Favorite designer or boutique:
“I’d have to say House of Organic on Ludlow street. Everything they have is sustainable and organic. I also like flea markets.”
See more stylish looks from the streets of New York!
Check out our gift guide for great ideas for someone with Mika’s same minimalist style.