Street Style: New York – Mika Wyche

Street Style: New York – Mika Wyche

Name:

Mika Wyche

Occupation:

Graphic designer and fashion designer

How do you describe your personal style:

“Natural, comfortable and organic.”

Head To Toe:

“My jacket was designed by my friend who is an organic clothing designer, my scarf and pants are home-made, and my shirt is from Calypso. My sweater and shoes are vintage.”

Favorite designer or boutique:

“I’d have to say House of Organic on Ludlow street. Everything they have is sustainable and organic. I also like flea markets.”

