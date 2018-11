Name:

Mia Yoon

Occupation:

Studio Service and Sales for Ermenegildo Zegna

Where are you from:

Los Angeles, CA

Favorite Designers and Stores:

“Stella McCartney and Yves Saint Laurent.”

Describe Your Personal Style:

“I like to mix things, freestyle sort of. I love vintage style–a piece here, a piece there.”

Head To Toe:

“Balenciaga shirt, vintage belt, pants from a cheap boutique, Bebe shoes, Gucci purse, and a YSL scarf.”