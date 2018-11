Name:

Melody Balczon

Where are you from:

Pennsylvania

Favorite Designers and Stores:

“Hayden-Harnett. They have great stuff and great bags.”

Describe Your Personal Style:

“Fantastic!”

Head To Toe:

“My hat is from H&M, jacket is Hayden-Harnett, dress is H&M, over-the-knee socks from Uniqlo, boots by Sam Edelman, bag from Nine West, and my belt is J. Lindeberg.“

Where are you headed:

“Cafe Cafe”