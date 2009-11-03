Street Style: New York – Melissa Smiliey

Name:
Melissa Smiliey
Occupation:
Sales Associate looking for a job
Where are you from:
Brooklyn, New York
Favorite Designers and Stores:
“I don’t really know. I’m still finding my style, finding my boutiques and designers, and exactly what it is that I really like. I don’t wanna throw it out there when I’m not really sure myself.”
Describe Your Personal Style:
“I just try to wear what I feel. I wear whatever I’m feeling for the day that reflects my mood. And I try to twist up whatever trend is happening.”
Head To Toe:
“Mango jacket, vintage sweater, Hugo Boss shirt, Michael Kors purse, and H&M hat.”
Where are you headed:
“I’m waiting around until 4:15 so I can go back to Penguin for an interview.”