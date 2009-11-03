Street Style: New York – Melissa Smiliey

Name:

Melissa Smiliey

Occupation:

Sales Associate looking for a job

Where are you from:

Brooklyn, New York

Favorite Designers and Stores:

“I don’t really know. I’m still finding my style, finding my boutiques and designers, and exactly what it is that I really like. I don’t wanna throw it out there when I’m not really sure myself.”

Describe Your Personal Style:

“I just try to wear what I feel. I wear whatever I’m feeling for the day that reflects my mood. And I try to twist up whatever trend is happening.”

Head To Toe:

“Mango jacket, vintage sweater, Hugo Boss shirt, Michael Kors purse, and H&M hat.”

Where are you headed:

“I’m waiting around until 4:15 so I can go back to Penguin for an interview.”