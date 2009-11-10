Street Style: New York – Mateo Bijoux

Name:

Mateo Bijoux

Occupation:

Jewelry designer of Mateo Bijoux



Where are you from:

Jamaica

Favorite Designers and Stores:

“I’ve been in New York for three days, I walked into the Thom Browne boutique, which was amazing, the J.Crew Men’s shop, and Jeffrey’s in the meatpacking district. In San Francisco there is a shop call Sui GENERIS–that’s my favorite.”

Describe Your Personal Style:

“Anything but classy, it’s somewhat edgy with a kick.”

Head To Toe:

“This is my Rick Owens inspired look. I’m wearing a black vintage leather jacket form Beacon’s Closet in Brooklyn, a cardigan by Rick Owens, a tank by American Apparel, Cheap Monday jeans, Sperry loafers, Oliver Peoples sunglasses, a Kenneth Cole bag, and a bracelet of my own design.”