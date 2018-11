Name:

Zuzanna Krzatala

Where are you from:

“Poland.”

Head to toe:

“Vintage top, jacket, and bag , Chlo bermudas, and Miu Miu shoes.”

Occupation:

“I’m a model for Mango.”

Where are you heading:

“Just got off a plane from London, now I’m shopping in Soho.”

Favorite designer:

“Phoebe Philo.”